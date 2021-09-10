Why Are Mersana Therapeutics Shares Trading Lower On Friday?
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock is moving lower during the market trading session. Investors are reacting to interim data from the ovarian cancer Phase 1 trial evaluating Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi, previously XMT-1536).
- Complete response was observed in 2 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer at the lower dose. A confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 34% and disease control rate (DCR) of 87% in NaPi2b high population was observed.
- Interim data showed that 67% of patients (n=73 evaluable patients) had reductions in target tumor lesions.
- Notably, a heavily pre-treated patient with BRCA1/2 negative high-grade serous ovarian cancer received nine cycles of UpRi at a lower dose of 36 mg/m2.
- The patient achieved a confirmed partial response (PR) with almost 41.4% tumor reduction.
- Mersana said similar efficacy was observed across the three dose levels, with a trend toward higher efficacy with a lower dose.
- Mersana plans to take 36 mg/m2 up to a maximum of ~80 mg dose strength forward further evaluation.
- Price Action: MRSN stock is down 35.7% at $9.04 during the market session on the last check Friday.
