Adagio Therapeutics To Expand Late-Stage COVID-19 Antibody Trial
- Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) announced that the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) has recommended expanding the ADG20 EVADE Phase 2/3 trial for COVID-19.
- The IDMC has supported the expansion of Phase 3 trial enrollment to include adolescents and pregnant or nursing women and decrease the protocol-specified, post-injection monitoring time.
- The IDMC’s assessments are based on their review of unblinded safety and tolerability data from 200 participants enrolled in the Phase 2 lead-in portion of the trial.
- ADG20, a monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses
- Price Action: ADGI stock is up 0.47% at $47.13 during the market session on the last check Friday.
