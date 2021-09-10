 Skip to main content

UK Preps Up For 'Mix & Match' COVID-19 Booster Program: FT
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
  • Citing government sources, the Financial Times reported that the U.K. is potentially preparing to become the first big country to administer a mix and match regime of COVID-19 vaccines for its booster program.
  • According to the government insiders, many citizens are expected to have a different vaccine to their first two jabs for the third booster dose because it would better protect against Covid-19. 
  • One Department of Health insider told the Financial Times, "We'll be giving Pfizer Inc (NASDAQ: PFE) to those who had AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) the first time, and AstraZeneca to those who had Pfizer."
  • A final decision on its booster plan will be made once the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, an advisory body, recommends it. 
  • Ministers are said to be keen on pressing ahead with the autumn booster campaign despite leading experts like the Oxford vaccine Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert telling The Telegraph that doses would be better deployed overseas.
  • Previous research has suggested benefits in mixing and matching vaccines. 
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.90% at $45.62, and AZN stock is up 0.14% at $56.37 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

