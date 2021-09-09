 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vor Biopharma's Lead Hematopoietic Stem Cell Candidate Fast Tracked In US
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Vor Biopharma's Lead Hematopoietic Stem Cell Candidate Fast Tracked In US
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Vor Biopharma's (NASDAQ: VOR) VOR33, lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapeutic candidate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • VOR33 consists of CRISPR genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells that have been engineered to lack CD33.
  • The Company is enrolling in its Phase 1/2a trial for AML patients and remains on track to report initial data in 1H of FY22.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: VOR stock is 4.04% at $16.22 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VOR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ObsEva Surges On Out-Licensing Deal, EyeGate Appoints New CEO, 2 Positive Catalysts For Merck, Candel Therapeutics Debuts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com