Why Moderna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting the company is developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 and a booster against flu.

According to a Barron's report, the company will also announce a pediatric vaccine called mRNA-1365, which combines its experimental respiratory syncytial virus vaccine with its experimental human metapneumovirus vaccine.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna's stock was trading about 5% higher at $444.09 per share On Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $56.87.

