Why Is PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Moving Higher In Premarket Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:57am   Comments
  • The stock price of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PMCB) is trading higher during premarket today. 
  • Investors are expecting a major announcement from the company today.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually today.
  • "We are extremely honored to present at H.C. Wainwright's 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. PharmaCyte is forever grateful to H.C. Wainwright for bringing institutional investors to our door so that we could present our story in two separate capital raises that generated about $90 million," said CEO Kenneth L. Waggoner.
  • Price Action: PMCB stock is up 9.94% at $3.76 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

