DarioHealth Corp. Signs Behavioral Health Services Contract, Continues Growth In Employer Market

InvestorBrandNetwork  
September 08, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, has inked yet another agreement to provide its exclusive digital behavioral health platform with a large employer. DRIO has signed its most recent contract, which should bring revenue to the company by Q4 2021, with California-based Casino Resort Company. The announcement shows Dario’s continued expansion in the employer market as it leverages its broad product platform. According to the announcement, the Casino Resort Company chose the DRIO digital behavioral health solution to enhance its behavioral health offering.

DRIO’s platform will replace the traditional Employee Assistance Program (“EAP”) and offers a more modern approach to meet the mental health care needs of the casino resort’s covered population. “Dario’s digital behavioral health platform is proven to engage up to five times more people in mental health services than traditional employer benefits like EAPs,” said DarioHealth president and North America general manager Rick Anderson in the press release. “Our new agreement will help the Casino Resort Company maximize its investment in behavioral health with a proven solution that provides a superior experience for employees,”

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market, covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform. Dario’s next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual’s disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions; intuitive, clinically proven digital tools; high-quality software; and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario’s unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results. The company’s cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology, utilizing a performance-based approach to improve users’ health. On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. For more information about the company, please visit www.DarioHealth.com.

Image by timokefoto from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentBiotech Earnings News Health Care General

