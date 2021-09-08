EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Reports Safety Data From Early-Stage Study Of BioLexa Platform In Eczema

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharma engaged in the development of therapies for unmet need, releases positive early-stage data for its BioLexa platform.

What Happened: New York-based Hoth says data from the Cohort 1 of a two-part, Phase 1b study of BioLexa showed no serious adverse events and no drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events.

BioLexa is Hoth's proprietary antimicrobial topical formulation being developed for the treatment of diseases mediated by Staphylococcal biofilms.

The Phase 1 study is evaluating the platform to treat atopic dermatitis, better known as eczema. The primary goal of the study is to evaluate the safety and characterize pharmacokinetics of topical BioLexa Lotion.

Why It's Important: The BioLexa formulation is optimized to prevent Staphylococcal biofilm formation, keeping the bacteria in a more susceptible state to antimicrobial therapy, Hoth said. This novel mechanism of action has the potential to broadly treat clinical manifestations resulting from Staphylococcal biofilm formation.

The company noted that preliminary efficacy data will also be collected as part of the cohort 2 phase with patients.

"We are pleased that our BioLexa trial is continuing on schedule and that we are ready to initiate Cohort 2 of BioLexa in patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis," said CEO Robb Knie.

HOTH Price Action: Hoth shares closed Wednesday's session up 3.08% at $1.34.