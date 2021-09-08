 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Reports Safety Data From Early-Stage Study Of BioLexa Platform In Eczema
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Reports Safety Data From Early-Stage Study Of BioLexa Platform In Eczema

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharma engaged in the development of therapies for unmet need, releases positive early-stage data for its BioLexa platform.

What Happened: New York-based Hoth says data from the Cohort 1 of a two-part, Phase 1b study of BioLexa showed no serious adverse events and no drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events.

BioLexa is Hoth's proprietary antimicrobial topical formulation being developed for the treatment of diseases mediated by Staphylococcal biofilms.

The Phase 1 study is evaluating the platform to treat atopic dermatitis, better known as eczema. The primary goal of the study is to evaluate the safety and characterize pharmacokinetics of topical BioLexa Lotion.

Check out Benzinga's FDA calendar!

Why It's Important: The BioLexa formulation is optimized to prevent Staphylococcal biofilm formation, keeping the bacteria in a more susceptible state to antimicrobial therapy, Hoth said. This novel mechanism of action has the potential to broadly treat clinical manifestations resulting from Staphylococcal biofilm formation.

The company noted that preliminary efficacy data will also be collected as part of the cohort 2 phase with patients.

"We are pleased that our BioLexa trial is continuing on schedule and that we are ready to initiate Cohort 2 of BioLexa in patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis," said CEO Robb Knie.

HOTH Price Action: Hoth shares closed Wednesday's session up 3.08% at $1.34.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOTH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BioLexaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Top Stories Exclusives General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com