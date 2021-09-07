FDA Questions Kaleido Biosciences 'Non-IND' COVID-19 Trial
- The FDA has issued a warning letter to Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO), blasting its “failure to submit Investigational New Drug applications for a clinical trial with an investigational new drug” that falls under section 505.
- Kaleido has 15 days to explain itself.
- According to the letter, Kaleido was well aware of the FDA’s objections.
- Regulators received a response, in which Kaleido argued that KB109, the synthetic glycan being tested in the study, was in fact “a food rather than a drug.”
- Kaleido stated that subjects were instructed to follow CDC guidelines and supportive self-care (SSC) measures to manage COVID-19 symptoms and argued that KB109, therefore, was given for nutritional purposes and was not studied as a COVID-19 treatment.
- The protocol, dubbed Protocol K031-120 and Protocol K032-120, and Kaleido’s press releases suggested otherwise, the FDA said.
- Kaleido’s objective was to compare the safety and efficacy of KB109 in combination with supportive self-care against supportive self-care alone.
- It also measured participants’ symptoms and healthcare utilization, like biomarkers and their gut microbiome structure.
- The FDA wrote that the argument for describing KB109 as a medical food fails because no distinctive nutritional requirements have been established for COVID-19, which is a prerequisite for defining medical food.
