Statera BioPharma: The Ticker Formerly Known as CBLI

On September 1, 2021, Cytocom officially became listed as Statera BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB), as it updated its ticker symbol from CLBI to STAB within the Nasdaq markets.

This change in name comes as a natural progression, as the company shifts gears toward placing a more strategic focus on restoring total immune health — including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis, blood disorders like anemia and lupus, even cancer and various other infectious diseases.

The company began trading as CLIBI, last month, after it announced a merger between itself and Cleveland BioLabs. Cytocom acquired ImQuest Life Science, Inc. in an all-stock deal on June 23, 2021, and provided an update on its integration on September 1.

Together, these entities will strengthen and expand Statera's drug development program and begin the company’s initial round of preclinical testing to evaluate second-generation immune compounds.

Setting the mergers apart from its previous status as an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Statera BioPharma embraced its new life via post-merger transformation and decided that rebranding was imperative.

According to the company, the name “Statera” was inspired by the Latin word for "balance," and its tagline "Restoring Immune Health" was chosen to better reflect the company's strategic focus on addressing its mission of saving lives at the cellular level.

"The new corporate name, Statera BioPharma, and updated ticker symbol mark the latest event in a transformative year for the company," said Michael K. Handley, President and CEO of Cytocom.

"The completion of the recent merger transaction brought together two companies and promising technology platforms to create a potential powerhouse in the immune modulation field,” he continues, “with one of the largest pipelines of toll-like immune receptors in the biopharmaceuticals industry. Our new name emphasizes the work underway as we advance our late-stage clinical assets that are designed to restore immune health."

Focused on continued leadership in the biopharmaceutical space, Statera has taken the necessary steps toward creating next-generation therapies in achieving natural, immune homeostasis in each of its clinical trials.

“We look forward to further advancing our late-stage clinical programs and expanding what we believe to be one of the largest toll-like receptor platforms in the industry,” Handley said.

Statera currently works to create a new class of immune-restorative drugs that harmonize with what the company calls an “immune orchestra” — or the various elements that build immunity within the human body — by targeting complex pathways in the immune systems and engaging with them directly.

Engaging the immune system on a more intimate level, this approach provides an intense analysis of the disease and identifies solutions that point to true immuno-restoration during episodes of inflammation and spread. Restoring its natural balance, rather than taking a one-dimensional approach to reducing symptoms, minimizes the exaggeration of one feature or another while never truly eliminating the disease.

Its platform was designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis by targeting a response from antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies. This will activate essential immune defenses while minimizing the side effects.

Looking forward, the company anticipates achieving multiple commercial, regulatory and clinical milestones over the next 12 to 18 months.

The ImQuest platform rapidly and accurately assesses how the overall makeup and composition of these diseases interact and how they impact one another. It also assesses how cells and molecules are selected by pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic variables, including receptor binding of particular elements and the potency of specific therapies as they are realized.

By understanding how the body reacts to various treatments and immunotherapies, the platform allows specialists to discover key factors within the human body that are either preventing or accelerating the healing process. Using a methodical property analysis, it then targets those elements and enhances the level of therapeutic benefit that they provide.

According to the company, the acquisition of ImQuest Life Sciences and its subsidiaries has strengthened and expanded Statera's internal drug development program with new assets.

Statera’s foundation is based on restoring immune health by leveraging and improving the immune function of complex pleiotropic effects. Yesterday, the company participated in the closing bell, marking the end of the trading day and a new era in health and wellness.

For more on Statera BioPharma, its treatments and therapies, visit www.staterabiopharma.com.