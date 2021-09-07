Dr Reddy's To Sell Its Anti-Cancer Agent To Citius Pharma
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc has agreed to acquire anti-cancer agent E7777 from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY).
- E7777 is an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein.
- In March 2016, Dr. Reddy's had acquired the exclusive global rights, excluding Japan and Asia, from Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY).
- Dr. Reddy's will receive $40 million upfront on the transaction's closing, followed by a milestone payment of up to $40 million related to the CTCL (cutaneous T-cell lymphoma) indication approval and up to $70 million for additional indication approvals.
- Further, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said it would receive certain sales-based milestones and tiered earn-out payments.
- Price Action: RDY stock closed at $67.09 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs oncologyBiotech M&A News Health Care Asset Sales General