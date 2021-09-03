COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Have To Wait, FDA Tells White House: WSJ
- Federal health officials have reportedly asked the White House to push back the start of a planned COVID-19 booster campaign, at least for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccines.
- The FDA needs more time to collect and assess the data on safety and efficacy, Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the discussions.
- The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the recommended delay, which the New York Times reported earlier.
- Federal health officials told the White House they might not be able to decide by September 20, clearing boosters for vaccines other than Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot.
- If it does start by September 20, the initial Pfizer booster campaign may need to be scaled back to include higher risk groups.
- One issue stalling the discussions is whether the Moderna vaccine booster should be 50 micrograms or 100 micrograms.
