COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Have To Wait, FDA Tells White House: WSJ
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
  • Federal health officials have reportedly asked the White House to push back the start of a planned COVID-19 booster campaign, at least for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccines.
  • Related Content: Biden's COVID-19 Booster Plan Faces Resistance From Medical Experts.
  • The FDA needs more time to collect and assess the data on safety and efficacy, Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the discussions.
  • The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the recommended delay, which the New York Times reported earlier.
  • Federal health officials told the White House they might not be able to decide by September 20, clearing boosters for vaccines other than Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot.
  • If it does start by September 20, the initial Pfizer booster campaign may need to be scaled back to include higher risk groups.
  • One issue stalling the discussions is whether the Moderna vaccine booster should be 50 micrograms or 100 micrograms.
  • Image by hakan german from Pixabay

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

