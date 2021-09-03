White House Commits $3B To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain: Report
- The U.S. will invest $3 billion in the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain within the coming weeks, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday.
- The investment will allow manufacturers to add new production lines and facilities and fulfill President Biden's pledge to be the "arsenal of vaccines for the world," Zients said.
- Zients also added that focus areas include lipids, bioreactor bags, tubing, needles, syringes, and personal protective equipment.
- The White House has not yet selected specific companies to receive the funds.
- U.S. demand for COVID-19 vaccines remains high as the White House prepares to begin offering a third booster shot to Americans later this month, pending a regulator go ahead.
- In June, Officials announced that the Biden Administration plans to invest more than $3.2 billion for COVID-19 antiviral medicines.
