See Why Cellect Biotechnology Stock Is Soaring During Premarket Friday
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) announced the first ApoGraft transplantation in a Leukemia patient in a clinical trial in the U.S.
- ApoGraft is designed to prevent graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) following bone marrow transplantation.
- Following the closing of the previously announced merger between Cellect and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, ApoGraft development will be pursued by EnCellX, the privately held U.S.-based company acquiring Cellect's technology concurrently with such a merger.
- The trial will enroll 18 patients with hematological malignancies undergoing a haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT).
- EnCellX, led by Founder and CEO Adi Mohanty, is raising funds to expedite and expand clinical development.
- Price Action: APOP shares are up 66.50% at $9.15 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
