Can Vaccine Help In Long Term COVID-19 Symptoms? UK Study Gives Encouraging Answer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
  • According to findings from a new U.K. study, along with reducing the risk of severe disease and hospitalization, COVID-19 vaccines can also lower the odds of having long-term COVID-19 symptoms.
  • "We found that the odds of having symptoms for 28 days or more after post-vaccination infection were approximately halved by having two vaccine doses," citing researchers, reported CNN
  • The study result suggests that the risk of long COVID is reduced in individuals who have received double vaccination.
  • From institutions in the U.S. and the U.K., the researchers analyzed self-reported data from adults in the U.K. who shared any COVID-19 symptoms using a mobile phone app.
  • The data included more than 1.2 million adults who reported receiving the first dose of a vaccine. Among them, 0.5% tested positive for an infection after receiving that first dose. 
  • Among nearly 1 million adults who reported receiving a second dose of vaccine, only 0.2% or 2,370 tested positive.
  • Compared with no vaccination, vaccination was associated with reduced odds of hospitalization or having more than five symptoms in the first week of illness following a first or second dose.
  • The researchers found reduced odds of long-term symptoms lasting 28 days or more following a second vaccine dose.
  Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

