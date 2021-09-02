Can Vaccine Help In Long Term COVID-19 Symptoms? UK Study Gives Encouraging Answer
- According to findings from a new U.K. study, along with reducing the risk of severe disease and hospitalization, COVID-19 vaccines can also lower the odds of having long-term COVID-19 symptoms.
- "We found that the odds of having symptoms for 28 days or more after post-vaccination infection were approximately halved by having two vaccine doses," citing researchers, reported CNN.
- The study result suggests that the risk of long COVID is reduced in individuals who have received double vaccination.
- From institutions in the U.S. and the U.K., the researchers analyzed self-reported data from adults in the U.K. who shared any COVID-19 symptoms using a mobile phone app.
- The data included more than 1.2 million adults who reported receiving the first dose of a vaccine. Among them, 0.5% tested positive for an infection after receiving that first dose.
- Among nearly 1 million adults who reported receiving a second dose of vaccine, only 0.2% or 2,370 tested positive.
- Compared with no vaccination, vaccination was associated with reduced odds of hospitalization or having more than five symptoms in the first week of illness following a first or second dose.
- The researchers found reduced odds of long-term symptoms lasting 28 days or more following a second vaccine dose.
- Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay
