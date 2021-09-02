Europe To Return Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Shipped From South Africa: WSJ
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) drew criticism two weeks ago amid reports that doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine produced in South Africa were being exported to Europe.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that J&J doses manufactured at Aspen Pharmacare's facility in South Africa will now be shipped to African countries, citing comments from African Union's Strive Masiyiwa.
- In addition, millions of doses shipped to Europe and stored in warehouses will be returned to the continent.
- Aspen has a contract with J&J to fill into vials and package the vaccine, with some 40% of its production slated for export to Europe through September and the rest going to African countries. "That arrangement has been suspended," Mr. Masiyiwa. "All the vaccines from this facility are now under the control of the South African government."
- The African Union did not disclose how many doses would return to the continent. However, fewer than 20 million doses were shipped in total, said Masiyiwa, who leads the union's vaccine acquisition team.
- Price Action: JNJ stock is up 0.60% at $174.79 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay
