Atossa To Conduct Endoxifen Mid-Stage Study In Sweden
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 11:00am   Comments
  • Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) has received approval from the Swedish Ethics Review Authority to begin a Phase 2 clinical study of oral Endoxifen to reduce mammographic breast density (MBD). 
  • Atossa plans to start enrolling participants in Q4 of 2021.
  • The Karisma-Endoxifen study will enroll 240 healthy premenopausal women with increased breast density.
  • The study's primary objective is to determine the dose-response relationship of daily oral Endoxifen on MBD reduction.
  • Secondary endpoints for the trial include safety and tolerability.
  • The trial will be conducted in Stockholm, and participants will receive daily doses of oral Endoxifen or placebo for six months. 
  • Price Action: ATOS stock is up 2.62% at $3.85 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

 

