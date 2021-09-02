Atossa To Conduct Endoxifen Mid-Stage Study In Sweden
- Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) has received approval from the Swedish Ethics Review Authority to begin a Phase 2 clinical study of oral Endoxifen to reduce mammographic breast density (MBD).
- Atossa plans to start enrolling participants in Q4 of 2021.
- The Karisma-Endoxifen study will enroll 240 healthy premenopausal women with increased breast density.
- The study's primary objective is to determine the dose-response relationship of daily oral Endoxifen on MBD reduction.
- Secondary endpoints for the trial include safety and tolerability.
- The trial will be conducted in Stockholm, and participants will receive daily doses of oral Endoxifen or placebo for six months.
