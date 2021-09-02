 Skip to main content

BeiGene's Brukinsa Scores FDA Approval For Rare Blood Cancer Indication
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 9:37am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM).
  • Brukinsa WM approval is the second therapy approved specifically for the treatment of this rare type of lymphoma.
  • The approval is primarily based on results from Phase 3 ASPEN trial.
  • The very good partial response (VGPR) rate was 28% with Brukinsa, compared to 19% with ibrutinib.
  • Price Action: BGNE stock is up 0.35% at $328.39 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

