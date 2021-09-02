 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adamis Stock Jumps As Its Oral COVID-19 Drug Trial Starts Dosing
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Share:
Adamis Stock Jumps As Its Oral COVID-19 Drug Trial Starts Dosing
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMPhas initiated dosing in the Phase 2/3 trial for Tempol, an oral antiviral product candidate, in adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. 
  • The trial is designed to enroll 248 patients.
  • Related: Immunology Journal Publishes Data For Adamis' COVID-19 Candidate
  • An interim analysis by the data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) will examine safety and markers of systemic inflammation during a Stage 1 interim analysis. 
  • Based on the DSMB analysis, the Phase 3 portion of the trial designed to enroll 198 patients may begin, with a second interim analysis planned after the enrollment of 124 patients. 
  • Also Read: NIH Sees Promise in Tempol for COVID-19
  • Price Action: ADMP stock is up 2.70% at $1.14 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP)

Immunology Journal Publishes Data For Adamis' COVID-19 Candidate
Mid-Day Market Update: Macy's Jumps After Q2 Results; PharmaCyte Biotech Shares Drop
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com