Adamis Stock Jumps As Its Oral COVID-19 Drug Trial Starts Dosing
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has initiated dosing in the Phase 2/3 trial for Tempol, an oral antiviral product candidate, in adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection.
- The trial is designed to enroll 248 patients.
- An interim analysis by the data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) will examine safety and markers of systemic inflammation during a Stage 1 interim analysis.
- Based on the DSMB analysis, the Phase 3 portion of the trial designed to enroll 198 patients may begin, with a second interim analysis planned after the enrollment of 124 patients.
- Price Action: ADMP stock is up 2.70% at $1.14 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
