 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Plus Therapeutics Stock Moving Higher On Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Plus Therapeutics Stock Moving Higher On Thursday?
  • Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has entered into an agreement with RadioMedix Inc to produce the company's radiopharmaceuticals commercially.
  • "This strategic partnership substantially supports our efforts to have fully compliant 186RNL available by mid-2022 for a potential Phase 2/3 clinical study in adults with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM)," said Marc Hedrick, President & CEO of Plus Therapeutics.
  • 186RNL is being developed to treat recurrent GBM, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer. 
  • Related Content: Recently, Plus Therapeutics presented data from a Phase 1 ReSPECT trial evaluating Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). 
  • Price Action: PSTV shares are up 14.2% at $2.17 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSTV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assembly Bio Halts HBV Study, Moderna Initiates Submission For COVID-19 Booster Dose, FDA Nod For BeiGene, Tiziana Out-Licenses Foralumab
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Why Is Plus Therapeutics Stock Rising After Data Presentation From Brain Tumor Trial?
Plus Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data For Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy: Highlights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com