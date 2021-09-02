Why Is Plus Therapeutics Stock Moving Higher On Thursday?
- Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has entered into an agreement with RadioMedix Inc to produce the company's radiopharmaceuticals commercially.
- "This strategic partnership substantially supports our efforts to have fully compliant 186RNL available by mid-2022 for a potential Phase 2/3 clinical study in adults with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM)," said Marc Hedrick, President & CEO of Plus Therapeutics.
- 186RNL is being developed to treat recurrent GBM, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer.
- Related Content: Recently, Plus Therapeutics presented data from a Phase 1 ReSPECT trial evaluating Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).
- Price Action: PSTV shares are up 14.2% at $2.17 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
