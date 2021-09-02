Pfizer Starts Late-Stage Trial For RSV Vaccine Candidate In Older Patients
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate (RSVpreF) in adults ages 60 years or older.
- The Phase 3 RENOIR trial will enroll approximately 30,000 participants 60 years and older.
- The study's primary objectives will assess safety and efficacy for preventing moderate to severe lower respiratory tract illness (msLRTI-RSV) during the first RSV season.
- Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.53% at $46.29 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
