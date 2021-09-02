 Skip to main content

Pfizer Starts Late-Stage Trial For RSV Vaccine Candidate In Older Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 10:59am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFEhas initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate (RSVpreF) in adults ages 60 years or older.
  • The Phase 3 RENOIR trial will enroll approximately 30,000 participants 60 years and older. 
  • The study's primary objectives will assess safety and efficacy for preventing moderate to severe lower respiratory tract illness (msLRTI-RSV) during the first RSV season.
  • Related Content: Moderna RSV-Targeted mRNA Vaccine Candidate Gets Fast Track Tag In US
  • Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.53% at $46.29 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

