Takeda's Breakthrough Blood Cancer Drug Flunks In Phase 3 Study
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) announced topline data from the Phase 3 PANTHER study evaluating pevonedistat in blood cancer indications.
- The trial did not achieve the pre-defined statistical significance for the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS). Patients were given either a combination of pevonedistat and the chemotherapy azacitidine or azacitidine alone.
- The group comprises patients with three different conditions: higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and low-blast acute myeloid leukemia.
- In July 2020, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to pevonedistat for the HR-MDS indication.
- Full trial data results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical congress.
- Takeda added that it would work with study investigators to “determine the most appropriate action for each patient enrolled in the study.”
- Price Action: TAK stock is down 1.18% at $16.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
