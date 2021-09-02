 Skip to main content

Takeda's Breakthrough Blood Cancer Drug Flunks In Phase 3 Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Takeda's Breakthrough Blood Cancer Drug Flunks In Phase 3 Study
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAKannounced topline data from the Phase 3 PANTHER study evaluating pevonedistat in blood cancer indications.
  • The trial did not achieve the pre-defined statistical significance for the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS). Patients were given either a combination of pevonedistat and the chemotherapy azacitidine or azacitidine alone.
  • The group comprises patients with three different conditions: higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and low-blast acute myeloid leukemia. 
  • In July 2020, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to pevonedistat for the HR-MDS indication.
  • Full trial data results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical congress. 
  • Takeda added that it would work with study investigators to “determine the most appropriate action for each patient enrolled in the study.”
  • Price Action: TAK stock is down 1.18% at $16.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: blood cancerBiotech News Short Ideas Health Care FDA Trading Ideas General

