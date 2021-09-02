 Skip to main content

Precision BioSciences, Tiziana Life Ink Foralumab Deal For Cancer Indications
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 9:42am   Comments
  • Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) and Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA) have announced an exclusive license agreement for Tiziana's foralumab.
  • The companies plan to explore the fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody as an agent to induce tolerance of allogeneic CAR T cells.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Precision gains an exclusive license to use foralumab as a lymphodepletion agent in conjunction with its allogeneic CAR T therapeutics for the treatment of cancers. 
  • Precision will be responsible for the development, commercialization, and costs. Tiziana will receive an upfront payment, certain milestone payments, and royalties.
  • Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: DTIL stock is +1.17% at $13.85, and TLSA stock is up 19.6% at $1.97 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

