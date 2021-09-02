Assembly Bio Stock Tumbles On Discontinuation Of Hepatitis B Trial
- Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) has decided to discontinue the development of ABI-H2158 (2158) following the observation of elevated alanine transaminase (ALT) levels consistent with drug-induced hepatotoxicity (liver damage) in the Phase 2 trial.
- The FDA noted that 2158 would also be placed on clinical hold.
- The Phase 2 study enrolled 88 treatment-naïve patients with HCV-positive or HCV-negative chronic hepatitis B infection without cirrhosis.
- In the study, two patients receiving 2158 experienced life-threatening elevations in ALT, leading to drug discontinuation.
- Two additional patients developed severe 3 ALT elevations.
- Price Action: ASMB shares are down 21% at $3.08 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
