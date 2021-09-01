 Skip to main content

Why Are Shares Of INmune Bio Trading Higher Wednesday Afternoon?
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) shares traded higher Wednesday afternoon following data out of a trial for the company's Alzheimer's drug candidate.

The company said its selective dominant-negative tumor necrosis factor inhibitor candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, XPro (pegipanermin), was found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with Alzheimer's.

These biomarker data are from the analysis of the company's recently concluded Phase 1 study of XPro™ in Alzheimer's patients. AD patients treated with 1.0 mg/kg of XPro™ once a week for three months had a 46% reduction is CSF pT217 (p<0.0001) and a lesser reduction in pT181 (p<0.01). While pT181 is recognized as the standard CSF biomarker of AD, recent studies suggest that pT217 has higher discriminative accuracy for AD and a stronger correlation with amyloidosis and cognitive decline.

"CSF pT217 appears to be the more sensitive tau biomarker of neurodegeneration in patients with AD, and our data show that controlling neuroinflammation decreases pT217," said CJ Barnum, PhD, Head of Neurosciences for INmune Bio. "Tau pathology has been associated with decreased white matter integrity in AD and we believe these data are consistent with our biomarkers for the measurement of white matter pathology in patients with AD. White matter pathology starts early, the changes are measurable, and appear to be reversed following treatment with XProTM."

The company will host a webinar on Tuesday, September 7 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the findings.

Shares of INmune last traded at $28.80, up 21 percent from Wednesday's close.

