 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Bellicum Stock Moving Higher On Wednesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Bellicum Stock Moving Higher On Wednesday?
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have announced a global option and license agreement for Bellicum's CaspaCIDe (inducible caspase-9, or iC9) safety switch, and rimiducid, an agent used to activate the safety switch. 
  • Under this agreement, MD Anderson will have the option to incorporate CaspaCIDe into certain cellular therapy programs.
  • Bellicum's CaspaCIDe safety switch may facilitate the use of cell therapies where cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicities have been observed in pursuit of novel targets with on-target/off-tumor safety concerns.
  • On exercising each option, Bellicum will receive an upfront payment and will be entitled to a percentage of certain consideration paid to MD Anderson by the third party. 
  • Bellicum also will receive a single-digit-percent royalty on global sales of the product. 
  • Additional details of the financial arrangements are not disclosed. 
  • Bellicum and MD Anderson have agreed on the first two programs for development concurrent with the execution of the agreement. 
  • Related Content: Bellicum Reported First Use Of iC9 Safety Switch.
  • Price Action: BLCM shares are up 15.8% at $3.51 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLCM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com