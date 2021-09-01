US Government Exercises Option To Buy Additional Doses Of BioCryst's Flu Med
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: BCRX) Rapivab (peramivir injection)
- The govt will pay approximately $7 million for the Antiviral influenza therapy. The Rapivab purchase will supply the Strategic National Stockpile.
- The order is part of a $34.7 million contract the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded in 2018 to procure up to 50,000 doses of Rapivab over five years for the SNS.
- With the fulfillment of this new order, BioCryst will have delivered 40,000 doses under the contract.
- Rapivab is approved in the U.S. for acute uncomplicated influenza in patients six months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than two days.
- Price Action: BCRX shares are up 1.57% at $16.17 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
