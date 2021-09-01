 Skip to main content

See Why Astellas Stopped Dosing In Neuromuscular Disease Gene Therapy Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 7:23am   Comments
  • Astellas Pharma Inc (OTC: ALPMF) has voluntarily paused screening and dosing of additional participants in its ASPIRO trial evaluating AT132 gene therapy in patients with X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM).
  • The decision follows a serious adverse event (SAE) in a study participant due to abnormal liver function tests observed in the weeks following the AT132 dosing at a lower dose (1.3x1014 vg/kg). 
  • To date, 24 ASPIRO participants have received AT132: seven at the 1.3x1014 vg/kg dose and 17 at the 3.5x1014 vg/kg dose. 
  • Three participants previously treated at the 3.5x1014 vg/kg dose developed progressive cholestatic hepatitis and subsequent decompensated liver failure. 
  • After that, these three participants died of either sepsis (2 participants) or a gastrointestinal bleed (1 participant), all of which were a consequence of liver failure.
  • In December 2020, the FDA lifted the clinical hold after modifications to the ASPIRO trial protocol, which included reducing dosing to the 1.3x1014 vg/kg dose level. 
  • The participant associated with this current SAE was dosed in the summer of 2021 after the original clinical hold was lifted. 
  • XLMTM is a rare neuromuscular disease characterized by extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure, and early death. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: ALPMY stock closed at $16.78 on Tuesday.

