Novartis, NHS England Ink Access Deal For Cholesterol Drug Leqvio
- The U.K. government, NHS England, and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) unveiled a "world-first" reimbursement deal for providing broader access to anti-cholesterol drug Leqvio (inclisiran) after the U.K.'s healthcare cost agency NICE approved the medicine.
- The news follows the January 2020 announcement of the deal parameters. The partners are now ready to move into the "implementation phase."
- After reviewing clinical data from three Phase 3 trials, England's NICE endorsed the drug in patients with a history of cardiovascular events and whose LDL-C concentrations are persistently 2.6 mmol/l or higher despite treatment with lipid-lowering medicines.
- Over the next three years, NHS England expects to treat about 300,000 patients with the drug, which won its European nod last year as an add-on therapy for those patients whose cholesterol levels do not respond adequately to statins.
- Price Action: NVS stock is up 0.19% at $92.57 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
