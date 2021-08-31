Canada Approves Jazz Pharma's Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Med
- Health Canada has approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Sunosi (solriamfetol) for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adult patients.
- Once-daily Sunosi is approved with doses of 75 mg and 150 mg.
- Sunosi is the first dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI).
- The approval is based on four Phase 3 trials in over 1,500 adults.
- Data from the studies demonstrated the superiority of solriamfetol relative to placebo.
- Up to 78% of the narcolepsy patients and up to 90% of the OSA patients taking 150 mg reported feeling better as measured by the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIc) scale.
- The efficacy of Sunosi was maintained for at least six months in a follow-up study (TONES 5).
