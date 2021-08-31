 Skip to main content

Galapagos' Long-Serving CEO Onno Van De Stolpe To Exit After R&D Setbacks
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 9:03am   Comments
  • After 22 years at the helm of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG), chief executive Onno van de Stolpe has decided it is time to retire and hand the reins to new leadership.
  • He will stay in his role until a successor is found.
  • The company has kicked off a search for a new CEO. Van de Stolpe was a co-founder of Galapagos and has been CEO since it was formed in 1999.
  • His departure comes after a tricky period for Galapagos, which van de Stolpe alludes to in his retirement announcement, saying: "Despite recent setbacks, we continue to progress a deep pipeline of novel target-based compounds, while the commercial roll-out of our first approved product is underway,"
  • Galapagos is in the midst of launching its JAK1 inhibitor Jyseleca (filgotinib) for rheumatoid arthritis in Europe and Japan. However, the FDA rejected the drug as part of a wider investigation into the safety of the class.
  • The delay resulted in Galapagos' longstanding partner Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) abandon plans to develop the drug for rheumatoid arthritis in the US and handing back European marketing rights to Galapagos.
  • Last month, Galapagos' SIK inhibitor GLPG3970 failed two of three clinical trials.
  • Price Action: GLPG shares are up 8.64% at $59.72 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Management Movers Trading Ideas General

