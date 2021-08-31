Johnson & Johnson Stops HIV Vaccine Trial In African Women
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and a consortium of global partners announced results from the primary analysis of a Phase 2b HIV vaccine trial, Imbokodo study.
- Data showed that the investigational HIV vaccine regimen did not provide sufficient protection against HIV infection in a population of young women in sub-Saharan Africa at high risk of acquiring HIV. The vaccine candidate showed a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events.
- Based on these results, the Imbokodo study will not continue, while further study analysis is ongoing.
- In parallel to the Phase 2b Imbokodo HIV vaccine trial, Janssen sponsored the ongoing Phase 3 Mosaico study. The study will test the safety and efficacy of a different composition of the HIV vaccine regimen among men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender individuals.
- This study is being conducted in the Americas and Europe, where different strains of HIV are circulating.
- Price Action: JNJ stock is down 0.09% at $173.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: Briefs HIV Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General