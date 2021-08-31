Glaxo, SK Bioscience Start COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Against AstraZeneca Shot
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) has started Phase 3 clinical study for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate designed by South Korean drugmaker SK Bioscience Co.
- The study will enroll 4,000 participants and compare the shot to Oxford University - AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
- The trial will test SK's protein-based vaccine candidate, GBP510, in combination with Glaxo, providing an adjuvant that can enhance the response to vaccines.
- Results from the Phase 3 study are expected in 1H of 2022, after which, subject to positive outcomes and regulatory approval, the vaccine is expected to be supplied at scale worldwide through the COVAX facility.
- Glaxo has been developing adjuvants for other vaccines developed by Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Medicago.
- GSK is also working with CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) to jointly develop next-generation mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 to tackle multiple emerging variants in one vaccine.
- Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.81% at $40.58 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
