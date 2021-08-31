 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

See Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing In Premarket Tuesday
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 5:43am   Comments
Share:
See Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing In Premarket Tuesday
  • ​​​​​Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) stock is soaring during premarket in reaction to the selection of SON-1410 as a development candidate for melanoma and renal cancers.
  • SON-1410 represents Sonnet's second bispecific compound integrating Interleukin 12 (IL-12) with the Company's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) platform. 
  • Related: Recently, the Company announced a $30M Equity Raise.
  • IL18-FHAB-IL12 showed statistically significant tumor size reduction in a mouse melanoma study compared with the placebo, as well as a dose-response.
  • A separate mouse study was also performed comparing the selected version of IL18-FHAB-IL12 with two other candidates, GMCSF-FHAB-IL18 and GMCSF-FHAB-IL12. 
  • The comparison data indicated a significant reduction in tumor volume, along with higher Interferon Gamma levels and immune cell responses. 
  • Sonnet is initiating the manufacturing process for SON-1410 with cell line and process development, followed by manufacturing for a toxicology study. It plans to file an IND during 2H of 2022.
  • Price Action: SONN shares are 54.7% at $0.86 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes $1.6B R&D Collaboration, FSD Pulls Plug On COVID-19 Program, Cassava Sinks On Questions About Alzheimer's Drug
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; GeoVax Labs Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com