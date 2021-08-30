Can COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Help In High-Risk Cases? Mayo Clinic, nference Study Shows Potential
- Mayo Clinic and nference are jointly conducting artificial intelligence-powered studies evaluating monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in patients with an elevated risk of requiring hospitalization.
- The first of the two studies focused on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) casirivimab/imdevimab cocktail or REGEN-COV.
- Using nference's natural language processing AI software, researchers assessed nearly 1,400 high-risk Mayo Clinic patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID, half of whom were given the antibody treatment.
- After two weeks, 1.3% of patients treated with antibodies had been hospitalized, compared to 3.3% of the control group. By the four-week mark, that gap had further widened between the two groups, with 1.6% and 4.8% hospitalization rates, respectively.
- The second study used nference's AI to examine the effects of Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) bamlanivimab.
- The analysis compared the results of bamlanivimab treatment in 2,335 high-risk COVID patients with those of an untreated control group.
- All-cause hospitalization rates were shown to be significantly lower in the antibody-treated group, clocking in between 1.4 and two percentage points lower than those in the control group after two, three, and four weeks.
- The researchers also studied ICU admission rates for both groups. The AI analysis found that while the control group's rate hovered around 1% at each interval, the antibody group's average admission rate maxed out at 0.56% after four weeks.
