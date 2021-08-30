Lantern Pharma's LP-184 Receives Orphan Drug Tag For Brain Cancer Indication
- The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Lantern Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: LTRN) LP-184 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other malignant gliomas.
- The news follows the recent announcement of the FDA granting LP-184 Orphan Drug tag for pancreatic cancer.
- LP-184 is a small molecule drug candidate and next-generation alkylating agent that preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells that over-express certain biomarkers or harbor mutations in DNA repair pathways.
- Price action: LTRN shares are down 1.14% at $13.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.
