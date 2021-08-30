UK's NICE Rejects Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex Regime For Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
- New guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has rejected a combination regimen based on Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Darzalex for previously untreated patients with multiple myeloma.
- The draft document covers the use of Darzalex (daratumumab) as an add-on to standard induction treatment with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Velcade (bortezomib) plus thalidomide and dexamethasone given to patients before a stem cell transplant.
- The regimen's long-term benefits were unclear, NICE said.
- Also, J&J's economic model didn't incorporate Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Revlimid (lenalidomide) as maintenance therapy after transplant.
- NICE reviewers noted that maintenance treatment with Revlimid has recently become standard for front-line myeloma post-transplant. J&J's economic model included the costs of Revlimid but not the benefits because no clinical data is available evaluating Revlimid maintenance after Darzalex consolidation therapy.
- NICE has opened the evaluation to comments until September 17 and plans to hold another appraisal committee meeting on November 4 to publish a final decision by January 12, 2022.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
- Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.04% at $172.86 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs multiple myelomaBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General