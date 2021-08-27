 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Holds Up BioNTech's COVID-19 Jab Approval: WSJ
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
China Holds Up BioNTech's COVID-19 Jab Approval: WSJ
  • China’s government is reportedly slowing the approval for its first foreign COVID-19 vaccine because it could undermine confidence in Chinese vaccines.
  • Health authorities are concerned that public doubts about Chinese vaccines stemming from the approval of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine could disrupt the country’s plans to use the homegrown shots.
  • By July, China was expected to approve the BioNTech vaccine, which is based on mRNA technology. The Chinese vaccines based on traditional methods have proven effective at preventing hospitalizations.
  • Uncertainty about how much more protection the BioNTech vaccine offers against new variants is also driving the hesitation, the people said.
  • In addition, the delay gives additional time for China-based companies to introduce their mRNA vaccines. A BioNTech spokeswoman said approval is “purely up to the regulatory authorities” and declined further comment. 
  • China’s National Health Commission and National Medical Products Administration didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.34% at $46.74, BNTX shares are down 2.73% at $359.86 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

What's The Risk Of Blood Cots After Getting A COVID-19 Vaccination? This Study Shows Encouraging Data
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, Green Scientific Labs, OMMA, PharmaCielo, Ketamine One, BC Craft Supply
BioNTech Evaluates Rwanda And Senegal For Malaria, Tuberculosis Vaccine Production
Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Google, Coinbase, Pfizer, Square — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Thursday
EU Says Without EMA Approval COVID-19 Boosters May Face Higher Legal Risks: Reuters
Delta Air Lines Avoids Delta Variant Wording, Charges Unvaccinated Employees More For Health Care
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine Wall Street JournalBiotech Government News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com