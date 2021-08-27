 Skip to main content

BioNTech Evaluates Rwanda And Senegal For Malaria, Tuberculosis Vaccine Production
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is looking into building malaria and tuberculosis vaccine production sites in Rwanda and Senegal.
  • The Company said that future malaria and tuberculosis vaccines would be based on the so-called messenger RNA technology used in its COVID-19 shot.
  • BioNTech did not say when production was likely to start. In July, it said it would seek to develop a vaccine for mosquito-borne malaria, eyeing production in Africa.
  • Related Content: After COVID-19, BioNTech Plans To Develop an mRNA Vaccine To Prevent Malaria
  • The sites would be near prospective vaccine hubs planned by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Company added.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are down 2.57% at $360.47 during the market session on the last check Friday.

