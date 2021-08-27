 Skip to main content

Drug For Short-Limbed Dwarfism From Biomarin Wins European Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Drug For Short-Limbed Dwarfism From Biomarin Wins European Approval
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: BMRN) Voxzogo (vosoritide) once-daily injection to treat achondroplasia.
  • The approval covers children from 2 years until growth plates are closed, which occurs after puberty when children reach final adult height.
  • Voxzogo is a modified C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) that directly downregulates fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) signaling and promoting endochondral bone formation. 
  • The FDA's US application for Voxzogo is under review with a target action date of November 20.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: BMRN stock is up 6.48% at $83.98 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: achondroplasia Briefs European CommissionBiotech News Health Care FDA General

