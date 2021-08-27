Incyte - MorphoSys's Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Wins European Approval
- The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional approval to Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) - MorphoSys AG's (NASDAQ: MOR) Minjuvi (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
- The approval covers Minjuvi combined with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for DLBCL patients who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).
- The conditional approval is based on the results from the L-MIND study that showed the best objective response rate (ORR) of 56.8% (primary endpoint), including a complete response (CR) rate of 39.5% and a partial response rate (PR) of 17.3%.
- Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights to tafasitamab outside the U.S.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
- Price Action: MOR shares traded 1.27% higher at $14.31 premarket Friday, and Incy shares closed 0.81% lower at $75.15 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Diffuse Large B-Cell LyphomaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General