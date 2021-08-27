 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Incyte - MorphoSys's Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Wins European Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 6:19am   Comments
Share:
Incyte - MorphoSys's Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Wins European Approval
  • The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional approval to Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) - MorphoSys AG's (NASDAQ: MOR) Minjuvi (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
  • The approval covers Minjuvi combined with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for DLBCL patients who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). 
  • The conditional approval is based on the results from the L-MIND study that showed the best objective response rate (ORR) of 56.8% (primary endpoint), including a complete response (CR) rate of 39.5% and a partial response rate (PR) of 17.3%. 
  • Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights to tafasitamab outside the U.S. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: MOR shares traded 1.27% higher at $14.31 premarket Friday, and Incy shares closed 0.81% lower at $75.15 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MOR + INCY)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
BriaCell, ImaginAb Join Forces To Assess Imaging Tech In Breast Cancer Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Incyte Out Licenses Lymphoma Drug To InnoCare In Greater China
BriaCell Therapeutics Attacks Cancer with Novel Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Diffuse Large B-Cell LyphomaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com