Gilead Wins Reversal of $1.2B Patent Loss to Bristol-Myers: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reverse a $1.2 billion judgment Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) had won over immuno-oncology treatments.
  • The patent owned by Bristol-Myers’s Juno Therapeutics and the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research is invalid, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled, Bloomberg reported.
  • The jury verdict that upheld the patent was “not supported by substantial evidence,” the three-judge panel ruled.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.37% at $71.68, and BMY shares are down 0.58% at $67.21 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Immuno-oncologyBiotech News Health Care Legal General

