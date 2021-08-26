 Skip to main content

Edesa Biotech Provides Update For COVID-19 Antibody Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
  • Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSAissued an update for the Phase 2/3 study evaluating its monoclonal antibody candidate, EB05, as single-dose therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Edesa reported that more than 525 subjects had been randomized into the study.
  • Approximately 35 of these patients have been assigned to an investigation sub-study evaluating EB05 as rescue therapy for patients with critically severe COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Edesa expects the analysis from third-party statisticians to be completed in the coming weeks.
  • The company said that the interim analysis would include data from approximately 316 subjects. 
  • EB05 is an experimental monoclonal antibody that Edesa believes could regulate the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). 
  • Price Action: EDSA shares are up 1.71% at $4.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

