NRx Pharma, Cardinal Health Ink Zyesami Distribution Pact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) has signed an agreement with Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) to provide third-party logistics and distribution of Zyesami upon the potential FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval.
  • In May, NRx applied for EUA to the FDA for Zyesami (aviptadil) for critical COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure.
  • Cardinal Health Specialty Pharmaceutical Distribution will serve as the exclusive distributor for Zyesami.
  • In July, NRx validated the first commercial formulation with better stability of Zyesami. NRx also said that it has "achieved a 30-to-50 fold increase" in the manufactured lot size of the drug.
  • Also Read: Why NRx Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher In Mid Day Session Wednesday?
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 5.19% at $13.58 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

