RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 8:44am   Comments
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study for its COVID-19 treatment candidate, opaganib.
  • Related: RedHill's Novel Late-Stage Pills Hold Promise Against COVID-19 and its Variants
  • Data showed potent inhibition by opaganib of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations.
  • Today's data adds to the previously reported work that showed opaganib also inhibits Alpha, Beta, and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants.
  • Opaganib's global 475-patient Phase, 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, has completed its treatment and follow-up phase, and study top-line results are upcoming.
  • Furthermore, the Phase 2/3 study has passed four Data Safety Monitoring Board reviews, including a futility review, and extends the entire opaganib safety database to more than 460 patients. 
  • Earlier this week, RedHill Biopharma announced two US patents covering opaganib for Ebola virus disease, with patent protection until 2035, and RHB-104 for bacterial infections, with protection through 2029.
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are up 8.64% at $7.80 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

