 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amneal's Parkinson's Candidate Shows Efficacy In Pivotal Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 5:52am   Comments
Share:
Amneal's Parkinson's Candidate Shows Efficacy In Pivotal Trial
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRXannounced topline data from the Phase 3 RISE-PD trial evaluating IPX-203 in patients with Parkinson's disease who have motor fluctuations. 
  • Amneal plans to submit a marketing application for IPX-203 with the FDA in mid-2022.
  • The study demonstrated statistically significant improvement in efficacy for IPX-203 compared to immediate-release CD/LD, even when IPX-203 was dosed on average 3 times per day and immediate-release CD/LD was dosed on average 5 times per day. 
  • IPX-203 treatment resulted in 0.53 more hours of "Good On" time than immediate-release CD/LD when comparing change from baseline.
  • The secondary endpoint for change from baseline in "Off" time showed IPX-203 resulted in significantly less "Off" time compared with immediate-release CD/LD (-0.48 hr). 
  • Analysis of the secondary endpoint for Patients' Global Impression of Change (PGI-C) scores showed 29.7% of patients treated with IPX-203 were "much improved" or "very much improved" compared with 18.8% of patients treated with immediate-release CD/LD.
  • Eight subjects reported serious adverse events (SAEs) in the IPX-203 study arm and four (1.6%) subjects in the immediate-release CD/LD arm. 
  • Treatment-emergent adverse events were reported as (108 [42.2%] for IPX-203, 79 [31.6%] for immediate-release CD/LD). 
  • The most common AEs were nausea, dry mouth, urinary tract infection, and fall.
  • Also SeeAmneal Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Backs FY21 Guidance.
  • Price Action: AMRX shares are up 11% at $6.16 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes $1.6B R&D Collaboration, FSD Pulls Plug On COVID-19 Program, Cassava Sinks On Questions About Alzheimer's Drug
Amneal Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Backs FY21 Guidance
Amneal Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com